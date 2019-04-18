Saudi Arabia to host G20 summit in 2020

on Wednesday announced that it will be hosting the summit in November 2020 in its capital

This would be the first summit in the Arab world, according to Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya.

Saudi announcement comes even as is all geared to host this year's summit in in June end.

Last year's meeting was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Saudi had represented the Kingdom. He held several engagements with leaders, including meeting with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)