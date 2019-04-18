Saudi Arabia to host G20 summit in 2020

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced that it will be hosting the G20 summit in November 2020 in its capital Riyadh.
This would be the first G20 summit in the Arab world, according to Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya.
Saudi announcement comes even as Japan is all geared to host this year's summit in Osaka in June end.
Last year's G20 meeting was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had represented the Kingdom. He held several engagements with world leaders, including meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
