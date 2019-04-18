Walt Disney donates $5 mn to rebuild Notre Dame

-
The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday donated USD five million to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris which suffered severe damages after a massive blaze engulfed the historic landmark earlier this week.
"Notre-Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries, inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history," said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Company, in a statement.
"The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbours in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a five million dollars donation for the restoration of this irreplaceable masterpiece," Iger added.
Notre Dame is considered one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture which receives about 12 million visitors every year. Nearly two-thirds of the roof of the 850-year-old historic landmark was severely damaged by a devastating fire on Monday evening.
Earlier in the week, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the cathedral in the next five years.
In two days following the devastating blaze, nearly a billion dollars have reportedly been pledged by donors from across the world, including some major companies such as LVMH Group, Kering and L'Oreal.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) too offered assistance to France for the reconstruction of the monument.
