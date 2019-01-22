Bangladesh: ACC approves chargesheet against BNP leader Falu, wife

-
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday approved two chargesheets filed against Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Mosaddek Ali Falu and his wife Mahbuba Sultana in connection with undisclosed properties and assets worth 17.86 crore Bangladeshi taka (Tk).
The Dhaka Tribune reported that the BNP lawmaker had not provided any clear information of his wealth in the asset details submitted to ACC.
Apart from allegations of concealing assets, Public Relations Officer of the anti-corruption body Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya further stated that the BNP party leader, along with his wife, had acquired wealth beyond known sources of income.
The chargesheets were filed by ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam at the Ramna police station in Dhaka on May 15, 2017, against the BNP lawmaker, who is also the chairman and managing director of a Bangladeshi private television channel named NTV.
In addition, the assets case also revealed that Falu's wife had assembled undisclosed income and assets worth almost Tk four crores.
