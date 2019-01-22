Pakistan condemns Wardak terror attack in Afghanistan

on Tuesday, while extending condolences to the victims of the suicide explosion in Afghanistan's province which claimed over 100 lives, said that 'such reprehensible acts vitiate the environment of ongoing efforts for peace' in the region.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, took to to state: " condemns terrorist attack in # that has reportedly taken more than 100 lives. We pray for the 'maghfirah' of the deceased."

"Our hearts go out for the bereaved families. We share their grief. Such reprehensible acts vitiate the environment of ongoing efforts for peace," he said.

The explosion occurred at around 7 am (local time) at Maidan Shahr, capital of the province, close to a base where are stationed, TOLO news reported.

also condemned the terrorist attack and expressed his condolences.

"My condolences go to the people of at the great loss of life suffered in the condemnable act of terror in province on Monday; I pray that peace will return soon to our war-ravaged neighbour," Khan tweeted.

A statement issued by the (NDS) on Tuesday confirmed that 58 others were wounded in the Taliban-mediated attack on Monday.

Over the past a few years, the have routinely carried out suicide attacks in remote parts of the country, targeting both Afghan and foreign troops.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)