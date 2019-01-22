World Sindhi Congress holds events to mark GM Syed's 115th birth anniversary

The Sindhi Congress, which has been at the forefront of holding protests against over enforced disappearances of activists and exploitation of the region, organized events in the US, UK and to mark the 115th birth anniversary of GM Syed, one of the founding fathers of modern

was born to the Sadat family of in the town of on 17 January 1904.

People of all ages actively participated in the events. Children too paid tribute to the activist who prepared the ideological groundwork for a separate Sindhi identity and laid the foundations of the movement.

Amid temperatures plummeting to -32 degrees Celsius in Canada, a large number of attended the event.

Sindhi Congress, one of the most prominent human rights education and advocacy organizations for and Sindhis, continually holds protests and demonstrations against for its acts of terror and exploitation in Sindh.

The Sindhi has accused of not only exploiting the rich natural resources of the region including oil, gas and coal, and also of carrying out forced disappearances of people who raised their voice against the wrongdoings of the government.

The has also been at the forefront of the protests against the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which they say has an agenda to exploit the resources of the region and damage the environment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)