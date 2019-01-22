World Sindhi Congress holds events to mark GM Syed's 115th birth anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Sindhis hold protest against Human Rights violations by Pakistan
This dam will be disastrous: Sindhi body to Pak
Construction of dam on Indus River illegal, says Sindhi activists
Sindhis call for independence from Pakistan on GM Syed's 115th Birthday
Chief Justice of Pakistan faces protest by Sindhi activists in London
-
The World Sindhi Congress, which has been at the forefront of holding protests against Pakistan over enforced disappearances of activists and exploitation of the Sindh region, organized events in the US, UK and Canada to mark the 115th birth anniversary of GM Syed, one of the founding fathers of modern Sindhi nationalism.
Ghulam Murtaza Syed was born to the Sadat family of Sindh in the town of Sann on 17 January 1904.
People of all ages actively participated in the events. Children too paid tribute to the activist who prepared the ideological groundwork for a separate Sindhi identity and laid the foundations of the Sindhudesh movement.
Amid temperatures plummeting to -32 degrees Celsius in Canada, a large number of Sindhi people attended the event.
World Sindhi Congress, one of the most prominent human rights education and advocacy organizations for Sindh and Sindhis, continually holds protests and demonstrations against Pakistan for its acts of terror and exploitation in Sindh.
The World Sindhi Congress has accused Islamabad of not only exploiting the rich natural resources of the region including oil, gas and coal, and also of carrying out forced disappearances of people who raised their voice against the wrongdoings of the Pakistan government.
The World Sindhi Congress has also been at the forefront of the protests against the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which they say has an agenda to exploit the resources of the region and damage the environment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU