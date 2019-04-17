Bangladesh High Commission observes Mujibnagar Day in Delhi

-
The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday observed the historic Mujibnagar Day, in a befitting manner.
The day marks the formation of Bangladesh's first government in 1971, after leading a nine-month War of Liberation.
High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali presided over a meeting that discussed the significance of the role played by the first government in leading the independence struggle against Pakistan and gathering International support for Bangladesh.
"The liberation war stands out as the most glorious chapter in the history of our independence struggle against Pakistan," said Muazzem Ali.
"This has been our pride and I feel proud to be associated with this unforgettable part of our history," he added.
The High Commissioner paid tribute to the country's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and to four other leaders, Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Capt. Mansur Ali and AHM Kamruzzaman.
On this day in 1971, Bangabandu was named the first president of Bangladesh, while he was in jail in a West Pakistan prison. Vice president Syed Nazrul became the acting president in his absence.
The messages issued by President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion were also read during the meeting.
A special prayer was offered for the progress and development of the country.
