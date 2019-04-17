Bangladesh High Commission observes Mujibnagar Day in Delhi

The High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday observed the historic Day, in a befitting manner.

The day marks the formation of Bangladesh's first government in 1971, after leading a nine-month War of Liberation.

presided over a meeting that discussed the significance of the role played by the first government in leading the independence struggle against and gathering International support for

"The liberation war stands out as the most glorious chapter in the history of our independence struggle against Pakistan," said Muazzem Ali.

"This has been our pride and I feel proud to be associated with this unforgettable part of our history," he added.

The paid tribute to the country's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and to four other leaders, Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Capt. and AHM Kamruzzaman.

On this day in 1971, was named the of Bangladesh, while he was in jail in a prison. Vice became the in his absence.

The messages issued by President and Sheikh on the occasion were also read during the meeting.

A special prayer was offered for the progress and development of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)