London: Kashmiris hold protest against Pakistan, demand to stop exploiting water resources in PoK

People belonging to occupied (PoK), who are residing in and other parts of the United Kingdom, organised a protest outside the High Commission here on Tuesday demanding to stop exploiting water resources in the region.

The protestors opposed the construction of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power project in PoK that has diverted the water flow and affected the normal life in Muzaffarabad.

Mahmood Kashmiri, of National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) said: "We, the British Kashmiris, gathered here in front of High Commission to protest against for diverting the waters of It is now planning to divert the waters of River Jhelum as well."

"This is the voice of the common people of Pakistan has been enforcing things on us, including the construction of the on the in Mirpur District of This is the reason why the British Kashmiri community has been protesting against Pakistan," the JKNIA added.

The protesters, including women and children, shouted slogans against (WAPDA), urging it to implement an immediate ban on the construction of the hydropower project on the rivers which has been the prime source of water in the region.

Pakistan has deprived the local residents of the region of the basic need of water for a long time.

