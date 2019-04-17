London: Kashmiris hold protest against Pakistan, demand to stop exploiting water resources in PoK

-
People belonging to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), who are residing in London and other parts of the United Kingdom, organised a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission here on Tuesday demanding Islamabad to stop exploiting water resources in the region.
The protestors opposed the construction of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power project in PoK that has diverted the water flow and affected the normal life in Muzaffarabad.
Mahmood Kashmiri, chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) said: "We, the British Kashmiris, gathered here in front of Pakistan High Commission to protest against Islamabad for diverting the waters of River Neelum. It is now planning to divert the waters of River Jhelum as well."
"This is the voice of the common people of Kashmir. Pakistan has been enforcing things on us, including the construction of the Mangla Dam on the Jhelum River in Mirpur District of Azad Kashmir. This is the reason why the British Kashmiri community has been protesting against Pakistan," the JKNIA leader added.
The protesters, including women and children, shouted slogans against Pakistan's Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), urging it to implement an immediate ban on the construction of the hydropower project on the rivers which has been the prime source of water in the region.
Pakistan has deprived the local residents of the region of the basic need of water for a long time.
