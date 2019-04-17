Sohail Mahmood takes charge as new Pak Foreign Secy, calls on FM Qureshi to discuss foreign policy

-
ALSO READ
Pak appoints its envoy to India as new foreign secretary
Sohail Mahmood named new Pakistan Foreign Secretary
Engagement must for improvement of Indo-Pak ties: Pak envoy
Important for Pakistan and India to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue: Pak envoy
Pak's envoy to India meets PM Khan
-
Former Pakistan ambassador to India, Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday took charge as the country's new Foreign Secretary.
Shortly after taking over, Mahmood called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss issues related to the foreign policy of the country.
"Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood assumed charge and called on the Foreign Minister today," tweeted Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.
Radio Pakistan quoted Qureshi as saying that Mahmood is a seasoned and experienced diplomat, and has a long experience of serving at important positions including the former High Commissioner to India. In response to Qureshi's remarks, Mahmood said that he will make the utmost efforts to perform his duties to the best of his capabilities.
The Pakistan government on March 31 named Mahmood as the new Foreign Secretary of the country. Mahmood replaced former Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, who retired on April 16 after serving as FS for two years. Mahmood along with Janjua had on Tuesday night interacted with the journalist community, in Islamabad.
Mahmood has diverse experience of bilateral as well as multilateral diplomacy under his belt. He also headed the Afghanistan and West Asia Division as Additional Secretary and was the Director-General in the Foreign Secretary's office.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU