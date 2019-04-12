Barack Obama writes heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle

Former US paid a heart-warming tribute to late by writing a note addressed to the late artists' friends and family.

The letter was read by during the rapper's memorial service at the Center in on Thursday, reported Variety.

The reading came after a moving performance by Marsha Ambrosius, who sang Mariah Carey's 'Fly Like a Bird'.

Karen also shared the letter on her handle, writing, "Thank you to @BarackObama for sending this letter for me to read celebrating @NipseyHussle's life & legacy."

Obama, in his letter, said that even though he had never met Hussle, he had heard his music through his daughters.

Obama began his letter, saying, "I'd never met Nipsey Hussle, but I'd heard some of his music through my daughters, and after his passing, I had the chance to learn more about his transformation and his community work."

"While most folks look at the neighbourhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets and despair, Nipsey saw potential," Obama wrote in the letter to the Grammy-nominated

"He saw hope. He saw a community that, even though its flaws, taught him to always keep going. His choice to invest in that community rather than ignore it -- to build a skills-training center and a coworking space in Crenshaw; to lift up the Eritrean-American community; to set an example for young people to follow -- is a legacy worthy of celebration," he added.

Obama said he hopes that the rapper's "memory inspires more work in and communities like it."

"Michelle and I send our sympathies to Lauren, Emani, and the entire Asghedom family and to all those who loved Nipsey," he concluded the heart-touching letter.

Hussle was a Grammy-nominated and a long-established figure. He released his first mixtape in 2005. He owned several businesses in the area and was known for his kindness to the community, giving jobs to struggling residents, donating money and clothing to a

Ermias Davidson Ashedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was murdered on March 31 in front of Marathon Clothing, one of several businesses he owned in

Police on last Tuesday arrested and on last Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against him, and currently, he is being held on USD 5 million bail.

He appeared in a downtown courtroom on last Thursday afternoon, where he was represented by Darden entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The rapper's tragic death left everyone in a state of shock. Fellow artists including Drake, Rihanna, Michael B. Jordan, Pharrell Williams, and Jada Pinkett Smith, among many others, took to their accounts to mourn the loss of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)