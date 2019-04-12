Salman treats fans with new still from 'Dabangg 3'

While fans are eagerly waiting to see as Chulbul Pandey in ' 3', the has been making sure to keep the audiences on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scene pictures from the film's sets.

Salman recently wrapped up the schedule of the film and treated his fans with a new still.

He took to his handle to announce the schedule wrap along with a picture of him dressed as the film's protagonist Chulbul Pandey.

He wrote, "Finally # schedule over #dabangg3 @PDdancing @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi."

In the still, Salman can be seen flaunting the signature Chulbul moustache.

While in Maheshwar, Salman also filmed Dabangg's popular track ' Dabangg' and announced the same on

The kicked off the shoot for the film almost two weeks back when he jetted off to Maheshwar, to shoot with and

Salman has also been sharing pictures on his account.

' 3' is being helmed by The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the The two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'.

The upcoming film also stars Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo in the film. Sonakshi made her acting debut alongside Salman in 'Dabangg', which released in 2010.

As per media reports, the upcoming film also stars Arbaaz as Makkhi.

This is the third film in the 'Dabangg' series. The movie is being produced under the banner of and Production. It is expected to release around this year and may clash with - starrer 'Brahmastra'.

Meanwhile, Salman's next film 'Bharat' is all set to hit the screens during Eid. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, and in pivotal roles. Sonakshi will be next seen in 'Kalank', which is slated to release on April 17.

