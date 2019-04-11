AR Rahman to debut as film producer

Adding yet another feather to his already decked up hat, music maestro AR Rahman is now set to debut as a with a love story titled '99 songs'.

The Indian made the special announcement on his handle.

"I am very excited to announce the release of my first film as a producer and writer, 99 'songs', a young passionate love story, with as its soul. My production company, movies, is thrilled to have Jio Studios as a partner on this really special venture, " he wrote.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 21st June 2019.

2019 is turning out as a special year for the Apart from entering the film industry, Rahman has also teamed up with Marvel India to create a Hindi anthem for the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame'

According to media reports, the highly anticipated song will feature vocals from Arjun Chandy, Nakul Abyankar, M C Heam, Suryansh, Hiral Viradia, Lavita Lobo and Deepthi Suresh among others.

