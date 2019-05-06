Barcelona and Liverpool are the best two sides I've faced: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's has said that and are the two best teams he has ever faced in his career as a and battling with for the title will be one of his biggest achievements.

"It's not easy, honestly. In my career as a manager, There are two that were 'wow'. One is with Luis Enrique, with Neymar, (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez in front. The other is this Liverpool," goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying on Sunday.

"I think they're the best two sides I've faced as a That's why being here, with it in our hands, fighting against until the end. One of the biggest achievements," he added.

Manchester City and Liverpool are battling it out for the title and both the teams are neck to neck at the points tally.

If City is able to win the this year, they will become the first team to defend their domestic title since their cross-city rivals Manchester United in 2009.

"Arriving at this stage, two games left with 92 points, after 100 points last season... being there, that is the most satisfaction I've had as a manager," Guardiola said.

Liverpool had moved seven points clear of Manchester City in January this year. But four draws in six games for the Reds and 12 consecutive wins for City have gotten Manchester City within the grasp of the Premier League title.

The team just needs two more wins to guarantee another Premier League title.

"I would not say that 100 points were bad and that we are not satisfied with what we did last season. I'm not going to say that. But at the same time, we were seven points behind this year. You give credit for the titles and how huge our rival is," Guardiola said.

"I didn't expect to get the points we have this season so far after what we did last season. Normally, the tendency for human beings is to relax a little bit. But the reason we were seven behind at that moment is that Liverpool was unstoppable," he added.

Manchester City next takes on on May 7 whereas Liverpool will face Wolves on May 12.

