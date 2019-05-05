Franck Ribery to leave Bayern Munich

Munich's is set to leave the club after the completion of his contract, which will complete at the end of the season.

"When I came to Bayern, it was a dream come true. It won't be easy to say goodbye, but we must never forget what we've achieved together," Goal quoted Ribery, as saying.

Ribery has won 21 trophies with the club including eight titles. However, Ribery has expressed his desire to add another title.

"I won more than 20 trophies and, of course, I hope we can add another title and the DFB-Pokal at the end of this season. That would be great for me personally and my family and, of course, for the fans too," Ribery said.

"The fans know I have heart and that I'm honest, we always had a good relationship. It's incredible to think I was here for 12 years and it's tough for me and the fans, but we cannot forget all the things we experienced together," he added.

sit on the top in the points table with 74 points and are just one win away from wrapping up yet another Bundesliga title.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)