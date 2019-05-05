West Indies scripts world record

openers, and Shai Hope, have created world record after forming the highest opening partnership in One- (ODI) as the duo scored 365 runs for the first wicket against here on Sunday.

In the first match of the tri-series in Ireland, the host won the toss and opted to bowl first which did not go well for them as West Indies' made the best out of it and posted a gigantic total of 381 runs.

Campbell scored 179 runs while Hope smashed 170 runs. It was the 48th over of the inning when both Campbell and Hope gave away their wickets.

Ireland's was the bowler who provided his side their first breakthrough in the name of Cambell and then in the same over took the wicket of Hope.

Earlier, the highest opening partnership record was held by Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, who scored 304 against Zimbabwe, last year.

However, they fell eight runs short from breaking the record of highest ever partnership record for any wicket, which is currently held by West Indies's and Samuels as they scored 372 runs against the same competitor, Zimbabwe, in 2015.

is yet to bat and require 382 runs to beat

