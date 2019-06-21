Barcelona to face Arsenal in Joan Gamper Trophy

Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday announced that they would be taking on English club Arsenal in a one-off match for the Joan Gamper trophy.
"Barca to host @Arsenal in Gamper match on August 4!," FC Barcelona tweeted.
"@FCBarcelona, We'll head to the Nou Camp to compete in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, August 4," Arsenal tweeted.
This match will serve as a pre-season friendly for the Spanish club ahead of LA Liga.
Arsenal will be making their first-ever appearance in the Gamper trophy.
Barcelona will be playing two matches in Japan which will act as friendlies -- against Chelsea in Tokyo on July 23 and versus Vissel Kobe in Kobe on July 27 before the La Liga is set to open in mid-August.
The La Liga will begin from August.
Barcelona was able to lift the La Liga title for 2018/19 season as they had 87 points from 38 matches.
The team was knocked out in the Champions League semi-final by Liverpool FC.
On the other hand, Arsenal finished at the fifth position in the Premier League standings with 70 points from 38 matches.
