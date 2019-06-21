Erik ten Hag's contract extended by Ajax AFC

Dutch has announced that the team will be renewing the contract of ten Hag.

The new agreement between the and the club will take effect on July 1, 2019, and it will go on up to June 30, 2022.

"Ajax has reached an agreement with ten Hag for the extension of his contract, which had been effective until June 30, 2020. The new agreement takes effect on July 1, 2019, until June 30, 2022," Ajax AFC said in an official statement.

The 49-year-old has been the of Ajax since February 1, 2018, and he was able to win the National Championship with the team.

Under his leadership, the team was able to win the KNVB Cup and the side also reached the semi-finals of

In 2013, ten Hag was in charge of Bayern Munich's reserves team, and he was able to win the championship of the regional league.

In 2015/16, he coached FC Utrecht's first team and was able to reach the Cup semi-finals. He also won the play-offs with FC the following season.

Ten Hag played from 1989 to 2002 and he has been associated with FC Twente, De Graafschap, RKC Waalwijs, and FC in his playing days.

In 1991, as a play Doetinchem, Ten Hag was the undefeated champion of the then first division, and with the Enschede club, he won the KNVB Cup as

