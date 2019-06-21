World Cup debut against Pakistan was special: Shankar

all-rounder Shankar is elated over making a debut against as the 28-year-old said the occasion was 'very special'.

"Last game has given me some confidence and making debut against was a very special thing for me and team winning at the end of the day is very important and felt really good," Shankar said during a pre-match press conference here on Friday.

Shankar bowled a brilliant spell against as he took two wickets and conceded just 22 runs from his 5.2 overs to help his side secure an 89-run win over Pakistan.

However, Shankar is still looking to ameliorate his performance as he said: "I always look to get better in all three aspects of the game. I know I can keep getting better and bowl a lot better than what I am bowling now. Whenever I get to the net session, I make sure I improve a bit at least."

is all set to compete against the bottom-placed team on points table, Afghanistan, but Shankar said that for them, each team is same.

"It is not about whom we are playing, I think it is about how we play as individuals. So, we always look to get better even when we go to practise session that is the only motive we have," he said.

Shankar also opined over Rashid Khan, who bowled a forgettable spell against England as he gave away 110 runs from nine overs, saying that Khan is 'one of the best bowlers' in the limited overs game.

"He is definitely one of the best bowlers right now in the limited overs and he has done well. So, as I have played with him for a couple of years, it is very important for me to pick things from him. Definitely, he is a good bowler, anyone can go for runs any day so it is about how we come back strong," Shankar said.

Moreover, is likely to play in the match as pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sustained a hamstring during the match against Pakistan.

will compete against at the Rose Bowl Ground on June 22.

