Batting better than ever, says Australia's Matthew Wade

Wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade, who has been named in Australia A one-day and four-day squads for a series of matches in the UK, feels he is batting better than ever before.
The series, which will be played in June-July, will act as both support during Australia's World Cup campaign and a selection trial for the Ashes.
"I am not really looking at it (series) as a small-window type opportunity. I feel like the selectors have been watching every player for a long period of time now. (The tour is) just an opportunity for someone else to put their hand up, obviously, but you would hope that it is looked over a long period of time and not just an isolated few games," cricket.com.au quoted Wade, as saying.
"It has been a little bit frustrating over the last 12 months especially, I feel like I have been playing good enough cricket that I could contribute to the Australian team in some way. So it is nice to get an opportunity to go over there. I feel like I have shown enough that I am batting better than I have ever batted," Wade added.
Wade has called on selectors to consider all he has achieved in the past year before finalising the squad for Ashes. The four-day A side will be lead by Test captain Tim Paine for matches against Sussex and the England Lions, Wade is likely to feature as a batsman and not as a gloveman. However, the Tasmania-born said he is ready for whatever role he is given as he has played as a frontline batsman in six Shield matches last season.
"I just feel like I have matured a lot more. It is always going to happen around my age, when you are hitting the peak of your career. I know my game better than I have probably ever known it. Batting down here (in Hobart) suits going to England a lot more than what it would if I was still at Victoria, at the MCG. I am going there a lot more relaxed, comfortable with what I can provide off and on the field," Wade said.
Following are the squads for Australia A tour of the UK-
One-day squad: Travis Head (c), Matthew Wade, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Mitch Marsh (vc), D'Arcy Short, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Agar, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott.
Four-day squad: Tim Paine (c), Marcus Harris, Kurtis Patterson, Will Pucovski, Travis Head (vc), Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Mitch Marsh, Michael Neser, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Chris Tremain.
Australia A will begin its one-day fixture against Northamptonshire on June 20 at the County Ground, Northamptonshire.
