Batting better than ever, says Australia's Matthew Wade

batsman Matthew Wade, who has been named in A one-day and four-day squads for a series of matches in the UK, feels he is better than ever before.

The series, which will be played in June-July, will act as both support during Australia's campaign and a selection trial for the Ashes.

"I am not really looking at it (series) as a small-window type opportunity. I feel like the selectors have been watching every for a long period of time now. (The tour is) just an opportunity for someone else to put their hand up, obviously, but you would hope that it is looked over a long period of time and not just an isolated few games," com.au quoted Wade, as saying.

"It has been a little bit frustrating over the last 12 months especially, I feel like I have been playing good enough that I could contribute to the Australian team in some way. So it is nice to get an opportunity to go over there. I feel like I have shown enough that I am better than I have ever batted," Wade added.

Wade has called on selectors to consider all he has achieved in the past year before finalising the squad for Ashes. The four-day A side will be lead by for matches against and the England Lions, Wade is likely to feature as a batsman and not as a gloveman. However, the Tasmania-born said he is ready for whatever role he is given as he has played as a frontline batsman in six Shield matches last season.

"I just feel like I have matured a lot more. It is always going to happen around my age, when you are hitting the peak of your career. I know my game better than I have probably ever known it. down here (in Hobart) suits going to England a lot more than what it would if I was still at Victoria, at the MCG. I am going there a lot more relaxed, comfortable with what I can provide off and on the field," Wade said.

Following are the squads for A tour of the UK-

One-day squad: (c), Matthew Wade, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, (vc), D'Arcy Short, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Agar, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, (vc), Kane Richardson,

Four-day squad: (c), Marcus Harris, Kurtis Patterson, Will Pucovski, (vc), Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Mitch Marsh, Michael Neser, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Jackson Bird, (vc),

A will begin its one-day fixture against Northamptonshire on June 20 at the County Ground, Northamptonshire.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)