It is difficult to play against us, Erik Ten Hag after 2-1 victory over Juventus

manager ten Hag, after his team's 2-1 victory over Juventus in the second leg of the quarter-final, on Wednesday, elucidated that it is very difficult to play against our style of and Juventus were 'little scared' of us.

"You could see that Juve were a little scared of us and so were Real Madrid. It is very difficult to play against our style of football, as we have very technically-gifted players and it's tough to press us. Even in defence, only we know how to perform that variable pressing game," Goal.com quoted Ten saying.

Juventus striker scored the opening goal of the match, at the 28th minute, giving his side a one-goal lead which did not last long as after just six minutes, the score was levelled by Donny van de Beek's goal.

The first half concluded on the same but Matthijs de Ligt's goal in the second half helped his side overpower Juventus and won the match.

will now either face Tottenham or Manchester City in the final four but Ten Hag is of the opinion that, "Pep Guardiola has a pretty similar philosophy to mine. If we play the way we did against Real Madrid and Juventus, then we ought to feel confident against either of these teams too.

