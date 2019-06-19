BCCI bans Rasikh Salam, names Prabhat Maurya in in India U19 squad

Prabhat Maurya has replaced in the U19 squad after the BCCI on Wednesday banned the latter for two years for allegedly submitting a faulty

The Junior Selection committee named Maurya as a replacement for Salam in the squad that is set to play a One-Day Tri-series in England, beginning July 21.

BCCI in a statement said, " has been banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy - submission of faulty to BCCI."

Following is the revised U19 squad:

Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Prabhat Maurya, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (WK), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj.

