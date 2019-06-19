Hashim Amla becomes second-fastest batsman to register 8000 ODI runs

opener on Wednesday became the second-fastest batsman to register 8000 One- (ODI) runs.

The 36-year-old added the new feather to his already illustrious cap during match against the at

In the 12th over, Amla, on 23, ran double and reached the milestone in his 176th innings in the format.

The right-hander now sits behind Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in his 175th innings.

The top five include South Africa's AB de Villiers (182), Sourav Ganguly (200) and (200).

(CSA) took to laud their "very own" Amla, saying, "The Proteas very own @amlahash is in amongst some distinguished names in the game."

Amla went onto smash his fifty before bowled him for 55. The South African's innings saw four boundaries.

