Ben Stokes picks his favourite young Indian batsmen

Ben Stokes, the England all-rounder who is currently playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Sunday revealed his favourite young Indian batsmen.
"Prithvi, Samson and Tripathi my favourite young Indian batsman to watch #talents," Stokes posted on his Twitter account.
Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi are Stokes' teammates in Rajasthan Royals. Samson smashed the first century of this year's edition of the IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad whereas Tripathi has been knocking him useful cameos for the team.
Prithvi Shaw who is currently playing for the Delhi Capitals has already played a couple of brilliant knocks for his team in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Recently, he smashed 99 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he smashed Tim Southee for four consecutive boundaries.
Sam Billings, another England player mentioned the name of Rishabh Pant in his list of favourite young Indian batsmen. Pant was the second highest run-scorer in the last IPL.
However, Stokes has failed to leave a mark in this season of IPL. The all-rounder has picked up just four wickets in five matches. With the bat, he has managed just 76 runs.
Rajasthan Royals next take on Chennai Super Kings on April 11.
