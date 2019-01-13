Beth Mooney becomes only player to score 400 in every WBBL edition

and wicketkeeper batter has become the only in the history of the Women's (WBBL) to score 400 runs in every edition of the tournament.

Placed at number four on the leading scorers' chart in the tournament with 407 runs, Mooney blazed 102 off 55 balls, which helped her side to a three-wicket victory over the Sydney Thunder in Cairns on Saturday.

The 24-year-old's knock that also took her past 400 runs in the tournament, contained 14 boundaries and a six which helped Heat secure a final-over win while chasing 172 runs and a place in the semi-finals.

Mooney, who was adjudged of the Match, had not hit her best in the tournament before she scored only an unbeaten 63 in the team's opening match of the season.

"It was nice to hit a few out of the screws for the first time this season, this is a great batting wicket, with a good atmosphere and thankfully the rain stayed away," ICC quoted Mooney, as saying.

Having spoke about her "sleepless nights" during her lean patch, wherein she had scores of 14, 44, 6, 18, and 13 in her last five outings, Mooney said: "I don't want to lose any more sleep about my batting or dreaming about my back lift, so it is obviously nice to finally contribute. I feel like I haven't done the best I can do this season, so hopefully, that means the best is yet to come for me come finals time."

The Heat will now face the Thunder again on January 19 in the first semi-finals, while the Sydney Sixers will clash with the Melbourne Renegades in the second on the same day in the second semi-final.

Talking about the Thunder, Mooney said: "They have got great batters, bowlers and a real consistency in their line-up."

The finals of the WBBL will be played on January 26.

