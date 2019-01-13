Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action

India middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu on Sunday has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the first One-Day International (ODI) against Australia in Sydney.
The 33-year-old will now be required to undergo testing within 14 days but is permitted to bowl in the international cricket until the results of the tests are out, ICC reported.
The match officials' report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of Rayudu's bowling action at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 12.
Rayudu's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
