Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action

middle-order batsman on Sunday has been reported for a suspect action during the first One- (ODI) against in

The 33-year-old will now be required to undergo testing within 14 days but is permitted to bowl in the international until the results of the tests are out, ICC reported.

The match officials' report, which was handed over to the team management, cited concerns about the legality of Rayudu's action at the Ground (SCG) on January 12.

Rayudu's action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)