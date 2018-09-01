Bhima Koregaon violence: Police seek more time to file chargesheet

The Police, on Saturday sought more time to file chargesheet in connection with the recent arrests it made in the violence case.

In a country-wide raid on Tuesday earlier this week, the police arrested five prominent activists in the case - Sudha Bhardwaj, P Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira, and However, all of them have been kept under house arrest until September 6 as per the Supreme Court's directive.

On Friday, Tushar Damgude, whose complaint propelled the police to carry out the arrests also came out of the closet to explicate the reasons behind his actions.

"Check the background of these people. Even when the Congress-NCP was in power, these were the same people who were jailed. It's unbecoming of the opposition to make such a claim. For people arrested recently, you can check the list of organizations listed by government. P Chidambaram too once said urban Naxalism exists," he said.

In another development, arrested Surendra Gadling's wife also moved the seeking bail for her husband and four others arrested by the police in June in connection with the violence.

The police arrested Surendra Gadling, along with Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale, and and sent them to judicial custody.

The bicentenary anniversary of the battle took a violent turn on January 2 this year, when clashes erupted, killing one person and leaving several injured, including 10 policemen.

