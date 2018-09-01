HAL gets a new chairman

India's (HAL) on Saturday appointed R Madhavan as its Chairman and Managing The 56-year-old has replaced T. Suvarna Raju.

Prior to this, Madhavan was heading the Accessories Division of HAL at as an

Speaking about his future course of action, Madhavan said, "Maintaining the numero uno position of the HAL in while delivering world-class products and services through increased indigenisation would be my key focus areas."

Madhavan also added that he will now work towards uplifting the company in the "Partnership, collaboration and support of all the stakeholders are the key for HAL's success in future," he added.

is a and obtained his degree from the Institute of Technology, Raipur. He also completed his M.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Interestingly, he joined the HAL as a in 1982.

