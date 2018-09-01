HAL gets a new chairman

India's aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Saturday appointed R Madhavan as its Chairman and Managing Director for five years. The 56-year-old has replaced T. Suvarna Raju.
Prior to this, Madhavan was heading the Accessories Division of HAL at Lucknow as an Executive Director.
Speaking about his future course of action, Madhavan said, "Maintaining the numero uno position of the HAL in aerospace industry while delivering world-class products and services through increased indigenisation would be my key focus areas."
Madhavan also added that he will now work towards uplifting the company in the aerospace industry. "Partnership, collaboration and support of all the stakeholders are the key for HAL's success in future," he added.
Madhav is a Mechanical Engineer and obtained his degree from the National Institute of Technology, Raipur. He also completed his M.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.
Interestingly, he joined the HAL as a management trainee in 1982.
