JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Netmeds secures USD 35 Mn in Series C funding

SRM Institute of Science and Technology awarded highest grade of A++ by NAAC
Business Standard

EAM Swaraj to hold informal meeting with SAARC Foreign Ministers

ANI  |  New Delhi (India) 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will hold an informal meeting with the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also expected to attend the meeting.

This is an informal meeting at the Foreign Ministers' level which takes place every year on the sidelines of UNGA. The External Affairs Minister attended the meeting last year and will attend this year as well.

The 73rd session of the UNGA is scheduled to open on September 18. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be on September 25, and will last for nine working days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements