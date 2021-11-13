US President Biden to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi virtually on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Biden administration proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September
Xi Jinping visiting Tibet is a threat to India, says senior US Congressman
Xi Jinping faces power struggle before Party Congress 2022: Report
China's President Xi Jinping makes surprise visit to Tibetan capital Lhasa
Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China
-
US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 15, virtually.
"In the evening of Monday, November 15 in Washington, D.C., President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will meet virtually with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC)," said a statement of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Following their September 9 phone call, the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align, added the statement.
Psaki further added that President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about America's concerns with the PRC.
According to Russian media Sputnik, no major deliverables are expected from the meeting but Biden and Xi are expected to discuss a range of issues including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, visa restrictions, arms control and a possible framework to ease tensions between the two countries.
Biden has staked out a broader foreign policy strategy toward China that involves managing and succeeding in competition with China but avoiding conflict.
Still, tensions between the US and China have flared on a variety of fronts, including Chinese military activity near Taiwan.
At times, Biden's firm line on China over human rights abuses and other practices has complicated his administration's climate efforts.
Disputes over commitments to tackle climate change are the latest flashpoint in tensions between the US and China.
Biden, in recent days, has rebuked China, saying President Xi Jinping's decision to skip a United Nations climate summit was a "big mistake" because it would diminish Beijing's influence. China subsequently hit back at America over the criticism.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU