Sahibabad station of Northern Railways gets free Wi-Fi facility

under Northern Railways has become the 1500th station in the country to get free facility provided by RailTel, officials said.

So far, the entire Delhi-Ambala and Ambala-Chandigarh sections and Kalka Shimla Hill Railways have been covered with free service at stations.

Recently, set a record by covering 500 stations with free in seven days. In order to set up free Wi-Fi at all railway stations on the network (except the halt stations) within a year, RailTel has tied up with for providing Wi-Fi at 4791 B, C, D and E category stations.

"The project was initiated from and Sahibabad gets the distinction of becoming the 1500th station to get access to free Wi-Fi. We are now targeting the smaller stations and striving to complete the project by the year-end," said of

"These are very small stations catering to the rural population and low-density areas. As there is a visible digital divide between rural and urban India, the rural population is often deprived of the latest mainly provided by the private operators. The has taken the initiative of providing free Wi-Fi at the stations so that not only the rail users but also the local populace can benefit from it," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)