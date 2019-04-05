Manipur: NIA arrests man in terror funding case

-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man for raising funds for proscribed terror outfit Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang, officials said here on Friday.
The accused has been identified as 44-year-old Khehoshe, a resident of Nagaland.
"Khehoshe was held in connection with a two-year-old case. In April 2017, a sum of Rs 18,47,667 was seized from Shelly Sumi in Senapati district of Manipur and a case was registered at Senapati Police Station, which was later taken over by the NIA," police said.
During investigation and searches conducted in the house of accused, the NIA seized an amount of Rs 27,90,550 associated with terror funding.
Khehoshe assisted in raising and parking of funds for proscribed terrorist organization Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang for terrorist activities, police said.
Khehoshe was produced before the Duty Magistrate in Guwahati and he will be soon produced before the Special NIA court in Imphal.
Further investigation is underway.
