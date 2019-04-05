Manipur: NIA arrests man in terror funding case

The Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man for raising funds for proscribed terror outfit Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang, officials said here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as 44-year-old Khehoshe, a resident of

" was held in connection with a two-year-old case. In April 2017, a sum of Rs 18,47,667 was seized from in Senapati district of and a case was registered at Senapati Police Station, which was later taken over by the NIA," police said.

During investigation and searches conducted in the house of accused, the seized an amount of Rs 27,90,550 associated with terror funding.

assisted in raising and parking of funds for proscribed terrorist organization for terrorist activities, police said.

was produced before the in Guwahati and he will be soon produced before the Special court in Imphal.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)