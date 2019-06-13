Bihar: Encephalitis claims 54 children; 132 hospitalised in Muzaffarpur

As many as 54 children have died over the past few weeks due to the Acute Syndrome (AES) and over 130 have been hospitalised till now in Bihar's in

A total of 46 patients died at and Hospital (SKMCH) while eight succumbed at the private here on Thursday.

Earlier today, Civil Surgeon Shailesh Kumar Singh said, "Forty seven children have died due to and 137 are admitted in hospitals with and other symptoms of the 137 people were admitted in out of whom 40 causalities were reported."

Apart from this, Singh said: "41 people were admitted in where seven causalities were reported, taking the death toll to 47.

is a viral which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)