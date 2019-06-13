Mamata and her goons converted WB into 'mini Pakistan': BJP

Chief Minister and her "goons" have converted the state into a "mini Pakistan", BJP women's said on Thursday.

Hundreds of women wing workers from have written ' Ram' on postcards to send them to Banerjee.

"To take part in the nationwide program, unit of BJP Mahila Morcha will send postcards with ' Ram' written on them to Banerjee. and her goons have converted into a mini and she is allergic to Ram, a symbol of truth," Datta told ANI.

She has also advised Banerjee to start the practice chanting of ' Ram'.

The furore over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan started after Banerjee lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 district recently.

