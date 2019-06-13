Betting racket busted in Vadodara

Police arrested seven people here for allegedly indulging in betting with respect to India's match against in the ICC Men's World Cup, scheduled to take place on June 16.

DCP Crime Vadodara, said, "Police raided a rented house on Wednesday night. From there we arrested seven people who were indulging in cricket match betting through their They were betting on India's match against in being held in England on June 16."

"They were talking to betting racketeers based in through their We have also confiscated one car, 17 and Rs 33 lakh from them," he added.

During the interrogation, police said the accused revealed that they were residents of and were living in a rented flat here. The prime accused, who was also a bookie, was identified as

Police said Mahel, an MBA graduate, worked for different private businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)