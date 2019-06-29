Bihar: Four rape girl in moving car

Four people allegedly abducted and raped a girl in a moving car in the limits of Bheldi police station of the district.

"The girl has been sent for a medical test," Bheldi Police Station Sub-Inspector Shiv Nath Ram said on Saturday.

The four allegedly took turns to rape the girl in the car and then threw her out near Garkha village.

The victim then called her family from her mobile phone and told them about the incident.

The family of the victim took the girl to Derni Police Station to file a complaint. They named Rana Pratap Singh, resident of Piraridih village, in their complaint.

The police sent a team to the place of the incident to investigate while another team conducted a raid on Singh's address but could not find him.

A case has been registered in this regard. Further probe is on.

