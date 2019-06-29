Man, wanted for murder in Delhi, arrested in Dehradun

Delhi Police arrested one person from Dehradun, where he had fled after attempting to murder his live-in partner in the Narela Industrial area of the capital.

The arrested - Arjun Baitha - had allegedly injured his partner with whom he had been living with for around three months, and left her in a semi-conscious state in their flat. It was later revealed that the victim was his cousin's wife.

According to police, Baitha fled the scene after the incident and went into hiding in his sister's house in Subhash Nagar of Dehradun.

The police made the arrest by acting on intelligence and luring the accused by acting as a courier agent.

A team of Outer North Police, under the Supervision of ACP Girish Kaushik, was formed to investigate the case. The police had recovered a picture of the accused, which the neighbors of the victim identified as Arun.

"Nobody knew his real name and parentage as he had not given any ID proof to the landlord and he had been living there with a fake name," police said in a statement.

A case has also been registered against the landlord for not conducting tenant verification.

"The accused disclosed that he was from Aara district of Bihar. When the relationship became a burden upon him, he opted for an easy escape from the woman . He hit the lady on the head with a heavy stone while she was sleeping and fled," police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)