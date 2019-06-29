Vikas Chaudhary murder case: Two accused presented before magistrate court

Haryana Police on Saturday presented wife and servant of a wanted gangster before a magistrate court in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad.

The accused have been identified as Roshini and Naresh.

While the Deputy Magistrate Pradeep Kumar remanded Naresh to three days of police custody, Roshini was sent to jail.

"Naresh will be questioned about the whereabouts of the absconding shooters who had commissioned the crime," police said.

Earlier in the day, Anil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), said that the shooters, who were deployed by the gangster to kill Chaudhary, are yet to be arrested.

"We have arrested two persons from Gurugram. Roshini is the wife of a gangster, named Kaushal. The other accused Naresh had been working as a servant at their place for the last 20 years. Kaushal, who is currently in Dubai, has a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head," said Kumar.

Roshini and her domestic help were directed by Kaushal to commit the offence. The duo, on the instructions, had made weapons available to two shooters -- Sachin and Vikas -- for committing the offence, police said.

The car used in the murder of the Congress leader has also been recovered, said Kumar.

"The conspiracy to murder Chaudhary started 20 days ago. There was a dispute between Vikas Chaudhary and the gangster over money," he added.

On June 27, Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad while he was travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

