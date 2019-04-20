Bihar: Girl attacked with acid, neighbour arrested

A 17-year-old was badly injured after her neighbour threw acid on her, following a failed attempt to molest her.

The unfortunate incident happened on April 19, when the victim was at home with her mother.

"The culprit, Prince, along with three other persons barged into the victim's house and tried to molest her, while keeping her mother at gunpoint. When the girl resisted, they threw the acid on her face. We have recovered a gun from the spot" of Police told

has been apprehended in this regard.

The victim has been shifted to the and Hospital (PMCH), where she is being treated for her injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)