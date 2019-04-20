JUST IN
Assam: Army rescues 2 police personnel, 1 civilian

ANI  |  General News 

Army officials rescued 3 police personnel and a civilian who had met with an accident while escorting a vehicle carrying Electronic Voter Machine (EVM) here.

The vehicle carrying police officials and the civilian met with an accident on April 19.

They were rushed to the Military hospital in Dimapur, where they are being treated for their injuries.

Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency of Karbi Anglong went to polls in the second phase on April 18.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 09:49 IST

