Assam: Army rescues 2 police personnel, 1 civilian

Army officials rescued 3 police personnel and a civilian who had met with an accident while escorting a vehicle carrying Electronic Voter Machine (EVM) here.

The vehicle carrying police officials and the civilian met with an accident on April 19.

They were rushed to the in Dimapur, where they are being treated for their injuries.

Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency of Karbi Anglong went to polls in the second phase on April 18.

