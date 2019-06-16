Bihar: Heatwave claims 25 lives in Aurangabad

Scorching heat claimed lives of least 25 people in district of on Saturday.

civil surgeon Dr confirmed that least 25 people died due to heatwave in the district. He said that the toll could further rise as number of patients being admitted in the hospital with related cases was increasing.

Many people were undergoing treatment different hospitals in the district. "All of them (dead) were suffering from high-temperature fever," said Singh

expressed grief over the deaths due to heat and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased. He also directed all district magistrates to take precautionary measures in the wake of severe heatwave condition in the state.

Meanwhile, Sub-division and reached the district hospital with the forces to tackle any with untoward incident.

