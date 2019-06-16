JUST IN
Telangana: 1400 marijuana chocolates seized, two held

ANI  |  General News 

Two people were held and 1400 marijuana chocolates were seized in raids conducted by excise department officials in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana on Saturday.

According to the excise department, the drugged sweets were wrapped in normal chocolate covers.

"We first conducted a raid on a betel shop where 80 marijuana chocolates were recovered," Balanagar Prohibition and Excise station inspector Jeevan Kiran said.

He said that as many as 1320 marijuana chocolates were recovered in another raid on a shop located in Balanagar area of the district.

A case was registered and the accused were sent to Judicial remand.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 02:47 IST

