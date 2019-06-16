Telangana: 1400 marijuana chocolates seized, two held

Two people were held and 1400 marijuana chocolates were seized in raids conducted by excise department officials in Medchal- district of Telangana on Saturday.

According to the excise department, the drugged sweets were wrapped in normal chocolate covers.

"We first conducted a raid on a betel shop where 80 marijuana chocolates were recovered," Balanagar Prohibition and said.

He said that as many as 1320 marijuana chocolates were recovered in another raid on a shop located in Balanagar area of the district.

A case was registered and the accused were sent to Judicial remand.

