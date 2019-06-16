Cong dubs case against its workers as 'fabricated', demands withdrawal

After filed a case against workers for questioning the functioning of the state government, the party on Saturday dubbed the act as "false, fabricated and politically motivated."

Cyber branch of the police had filed a case under IPC 505 (1)(b) [with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public] against the activists over a which questioned the functioning of and police following a report in a leading Telugu daily claiming that 545 missing cases, especially of women and girls, were reported in a period of 10 days.

"The case against workers is false, fabricated and politically motivated. We demand that the police immediately withdraw the case against Telangana Youth Congress and In-charge Social Media department Venkat Gurijala and two others," said at a press conference here.

"If reporting the missing cases and questioning the government is a crime, then why a similar case was not registered against the newspaper," he added.

Earlier, Sravan along with Telangana Congress working and Youth Congress had submitted a memorandum to of Police Mahender Reddy demanding the withdrawal of the case.

