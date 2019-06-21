JUST IN
Bihar: MoS Nityanand Rai sanctions Rs 25 lakh to build PICU in Samastipur hospital

ANI  |  Politics 

Union Minister of State for Home Ministry Nityanand Rai has sanctioned a sum of Rs 25 lakh to build Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Sadar hospital in his parliamentary constituency of Samastipur.

Rai wrote a letter to District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh asking him to take speedy action and to ensure treatment of children.

In Bihar, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has touched 122 in Muzaffarpur district.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 17:06 IST

