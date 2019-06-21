Bihar: MoS Nityanand Rai sanctions Rs 25 lakh to build PICU in Samastipur hospital

of State for Home Ministry Nityanand has sanctioned a sum of Rs 25 lakh to build (PICU) at in his parliamentary constituency of

wrote a letter to asking him to take speedy action and to ensure treatment of children.

In Bihar, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has touched 122 in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)