BJD alleges distribution of cash among voters by Baijayant Panda's aides

The (BJD) on Saturday wrote a letter to Odisha's (CEO), Surendra Kumar, alleging "distribution of cash among voters" by four associates of Baijayant Panda, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Kendrapada.

"This is an extremely serious matter and requires the highest level of urgency and action. With two days remaining for the polling to commence in Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituency, four associates of candidate for Kendrapada, Baijayant Panda, have been found distributing cash to the voters in Kendrapada and desecrating the electoral sanctity of the election," the letter alleged.

The BJD demanded the and to take "strict and immediate" steps such as placing their on strict surveillance, placing the four associates under video surveillance and their removal from Lok Sabha seat.

"We demand that strict and immediate steps are taken in this regard or candidate for Kendrapada would use these associates to distribute cash and influence voters in the Kendrapada Lok Sabha constituency," the party claimed in the letter.

Polling in six parliamentary constituencies, including and 42 Assembly seats will be held on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)