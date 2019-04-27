JUST IN
Gautam Raghuvanshi tops High School examination of UP Board with 97.17 per cent

Gautam Raghuvanshi, a student of Onkareshwar Saraswati Vidya Niketan Inter College, Kanpur topped the High School examination of the Uttar Pradesh Board with 97.17 per cent marks on Saturday.

Shivam from Sri Sai Inter College Lakhperabagh in Barabanki and Tauja Vishwakarma from Maharani Laxmi Bai Memorial Inter College, Barabanki stood second and third with 97 and 96.83 per cent, respectively.

The results for the exams conducted in February were declared mid-day by the state board today.

