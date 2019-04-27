Gautam Raghuvanshi tops High School examination of UP Board with 97.17 per cent

-
ALSO READ
UP: School expels girl for protesting against molestation
Will lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on Feb 21: Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati
Indian values, modern science can together benefit humanity: Kovind
BJP gears up for Phase 2,3 poll campaigning
Beware of rumours on social media ahead of exams: CSBE to students, parents
-
Gautam Raghuvanshi, a student of Onkareshwar Saraswati Vidya Niketan Inter College, Kanpur topped the High School examination of the Uttar Pradesh Board with 97.17 per cent marks on Saturday.
Shivam from Sri Sai Inter College Lakhperabagh in Barabanki and Tauja Vishwakarma from Maharani Laxmi Bai Memorial Inter College, Barabanki stood second and third with 97 and 96.83 per cent, respectively.
The results for the exams conducted in February were declared mid-day by the state board today.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU