JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

BCCI recommends Jadeja, Bumrah, Poonam Yadav for Arjuna award
Business Standard

Woman found dead in Delhi's Dwarka; police suspect murder

ANI  |  General News 

Dead body of a 52-year-old-woman was recovered from her residence in Delhi's Dwarka on Friday, said Dwarka Police.

The woman identified as Neenu Jain was the wife of a former Wing Commander, who is presently working as a commercial pilot in a private airline company.

Neenu's son who works at a multi-national company lives in Noida, while her daughter stays in Goa.

According to police, the woman was alone at the time of the incident.

The family members of the deceased have claimed some cash and mobile phone is missing from the house.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police have suspected this a case of murder.

Police registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated the probe.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 14:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU