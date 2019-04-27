Woman found dead in Delhi's Dwarka; police suspect murder

Dead body of a 52-year-old-woman was recovered from her residence in Delhi's on Friday, said Police.

The woman identified as was the wife of a former Wing Commander, who is presently working as a commercial pilot in a private company.

Neenu's son who works at a multi- company lives in Noida, while her daughter stays in

According to police, the woman was alone at the time of the incident.

The family members of the deceased have claimed some cash and mobile phone is missing from the house.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police have suspected this a case of murder.

Police registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated the probe.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)