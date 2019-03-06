BJD has fulfilled all its election promises: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has said that his government has fulfilled the election promises made to the people of the state in 2014.

On Tuesday reviewed the government's work and the implementation of the promises which were made in the BJD's Manifesto during 2014 election.

After reviewing his government's work in the council of ministers meeting stated that he is committed for "new Odisha" and for that his government have fulfilled all the promises which were made to the people of Odisha,

Presenting some of the highlights of his manifesto and achievement of his government in the last five years he said, "We have created 9 lakh hectares and are in the process of creating 10 lakh hectares of additional irrigational potential by May 2019."

He also said that his government has constructed more than 20 lakh "pucca houses" for the people.

"We had committed to convert all the Kucha house in the rural areas into Pucca house, during the last five years we have constructed more than 20 lakh Pucca houses for our People," said Patnaik.

He also added that through "Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, the is providing universal health coverage.

Talking about Biju Kalyan Yojna, the said, "Universal health coverage, free medicines, diagnosis and treatment from sub-centre to medical colleges are being provided to people. While the Yojana provides upto 5 lakhs health cover for men, in case of women it is 7 lakhs.

