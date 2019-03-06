Northern Army Commander asks troops to be alert, prepared for eventualities

-
On the last day of his two-day visit for reviewing the prevailing security situation in the region, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited the forward areas covering the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla.
During his interaction with the troops, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh asked them to remain alert and fully prepared for all eventualities.
Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon while he reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control.
He was briefed by the commanders on the ground with regards the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formations. He is said to have appreciated the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the prevailing and future challenges.
On the first day, the Northern Army Commander visited hinterland units/formations in the South Kashmir region.
