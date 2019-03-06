Northern Army Commander asks troops to be alert, prepared for eventualities

On the last day of his two-day visit for reviewing the prevailing security situation in the region, Lt Gen visited the forward areas covering the frontier districts of Kupwara and

During his interaction with the troops, Lt Gen asked them to remain alert and fully prepared for all eventualities.

Lt Gen was accompanied by the Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon while he reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control.

He was briefed by the commanders on the ground with regards the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formations. He is said to have appreciated the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the prevailing and future challenges.

On the first day, the visited hinterland units/formations in the South Kashmir region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)