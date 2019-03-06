JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Action against banned outfits 'not taken under pressure': DG ISPR
Business Standard

Congress moves Chetan Anand to Bihar Campaign Committee from Election Committee following controversy

ANI  |  General News 

Following controversy over giving him a place in the Pradesh Election Committee, the Congress party on Tuesday has decided that Chetan Anand will be the member of Bihar Pradesh Campaign Committee instead of Pradesh Election Committee.

"Chetan Anand will be a member of Pradesh Campaign Committee instead of Pradesh Election Committee with immediate effect," said Shaktising Gohil, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge-Bihar.

Chetan Anand is the son of Bihar's jailed don-turned-politician and former MP Anand Mohan. Anand Mohan's wife Lovely Anand formally joined Congress in January this year.

Earlier, the party has given Chetan Anand a place in the Pradesh Election Committee ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to the surprise of many senior Congress leaders and functionaries of Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 02:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements