Congress moves Chetan Anand to Bihar Campaign Committee from Election Committee following controversy

Following controversy over giving him a place in the Pradesh Election Committee, the Congress party on Tuesday has decided that Chetan Anand will be the member of Bihar Pradesh Campaign Committee instead of Pradesh Election Committee.
"Chetan Anand will be a member of Pradesh Campaign Committee instead of Pradesh Election Committee with immediate effect," said Shaktising Gohil, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge-Bihar.
Chetan Anand is the son of Bihar's jailed don-turned-politician and former MP Anand Mohan. Anand Mohan's wife Lovely Anand formally joined Congress in January this year.
Earlier, the party has given Chetan Anand a place in the Pradesh Election Committee ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to the surprise of many senior Congress leaders and functionaries of Bihar.
