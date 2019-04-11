BJD writes to EC over alleged violation of EC guidelines by BJP

(BJD) has written to Chief Electoral Officer, Bhubaneswar, over alleged violation of (EC) guidelines by BJP for holding a press meet on Thursday and details of the same being provided on scrolling news on OTV.

The BJD has demanded strict action to be taken against BJP, its leaders and OTV.

As per the "during the silence period, star campaigners and other political leaders should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters," said the BJD in the communique to EC.

"However, it was shocking to note that BJP and its leader has given a press meet today afternoon. Further, OTV has been scrolling the content of this press meet continuously from 2 pm onwards," it read.

"We demand that strict and immediate action be taken against the BJP and its leaders as well as OTV for the violations," requested BJD.

Out of 21, four Lok Sabha constituencies in are polling in the first phase. will also poll on second, third and fourth phase with 5, 6 and 6 Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)