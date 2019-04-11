JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

SC asks Centre to approve composition of green crackers by May 15

WFI to hire professional support staff to bolster 2020 Olympic preparations
Business Standard

Security personnel resort to aerial firing in Shamli

ANI  |  Politics 

Security personnel had to fire shots in the air after a few people tried to cast their vote without proper identification cards at a polling booth in Shamli on Thursday.

Deputy Magistrate Akhilesh Kumar said that the security forces had resorted to aerial firing to take control of the situation.

"About an hour back we got the information that some people were trying to forcibly cast their votes without any identification cards. They were stopped by the BSF personnel who had to resort to aerial firing for security reasons. Voting has since resumed," said Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh will see polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 17:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU